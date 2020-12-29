Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) vs. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Critical Review

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Funding Circle and Owl Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funding Circle 0 1 0 0 2.00 Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78

Owl Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $13.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Funding Circle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Funding Circle and Owl Rock Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.03 $498.91 million $1.54 8.44

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Profitability

This table compares Funding Circle and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Funding Circle on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses. The company also work with institutional investors on securitization programs, which are marketed as SBOLT. In addition, it acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. Funding Circle Holdings Plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

