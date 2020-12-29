Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 1,976,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,116,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Specifically, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,208.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,972 shares of company stock worth $1,477,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

