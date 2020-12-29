Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.00

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $36.10. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

