Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Trading Up 0.4%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 298.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter.

