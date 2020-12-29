Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after acquiring an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

