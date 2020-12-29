Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00043972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00291347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.40 or 0.02137699 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

