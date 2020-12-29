FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

FMC has increased its dividend by 148.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

