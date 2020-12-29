Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.89.

FLS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 231,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 41,328.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 178,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

