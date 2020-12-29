Flowchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,431.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $12,444.48 and $22,431.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00045451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00294466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

