Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 8.2%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.81 and last traded at $194.15. 1,789,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 850,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -451.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $116,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.