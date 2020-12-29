Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Stephens raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.11.

FIVN opened at $176.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.37 and a beta of 0.45. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $882,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,439,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

