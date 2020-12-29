First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,256 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in First Merchants by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Merchants by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $2,593,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

