First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

