Financial Analysis: China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) versus Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. China Mengniu Dairy pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Vinci and China Mengniu Dairy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci and China Mengniu Dairy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $53.83 billion 1.16 $3.65 billion N/A N/A China Mengniu Dairy $11.44 billion 1.90 $594.06 million $1.52 36.17

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than China Mengniu Dairy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vinci and China Mengniu Dairy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 3 4 0 2.57 China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Vinci beats China Mengniu Dairy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,564 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also manufactures, distributes, and sells chilled juice and drinks, ambient juice and drinks, water ice, and culinary and plant-based products, as well as formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.