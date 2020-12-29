Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.55

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $12.86. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 112,575 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 21.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 77.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.