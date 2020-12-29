FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.94. 3,604,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,944. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.
In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,614 shares of company stock valued at $19,141,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
