FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.94. 3,604,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,944. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,614 shares of company stock valued at $19,141,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

