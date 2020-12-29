F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and traded as high as $95.20. F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 383,228 shares trading hands.

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Company Profile (LON:FCRE)

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.

