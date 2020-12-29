FansTime Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. FansTime has a market capitalization of $310,581.73 and approximately $242,308.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00205445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00601764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00325922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055708 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

