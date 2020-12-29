Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.72

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after buying an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.