Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Everi worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,263. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

