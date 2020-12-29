Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETCMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

