Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 351,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $203.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

