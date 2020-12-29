Ethos (ETHOS) Price Reaches $0.0272 on Top Exchanges

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00042602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00287250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.