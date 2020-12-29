Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

ETH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,117. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $495.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

