ETFS Global Core Infrastructure ETF (CORE.AX) (ASX:CORE) to Issue $0.32 Interim Dividend

ETFS Global Core Infrastructure ETF (CORE.AX) (ASX:CORE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$52.19.

