ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

EPIX traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. 571,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,157. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $387.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.79.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

