ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

EPIX stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.