ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

EPIX stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

