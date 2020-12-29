Esportbits Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Esportbits has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Esportbits token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. Esportbits has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $10,305.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00141342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00204937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00605360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326721 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Esportbits Profile

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

