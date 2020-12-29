ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. ePlus posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

PLUS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. 47,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ePlus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ePlus by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ePlus by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

