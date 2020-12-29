Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Enzo Biochem worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 119,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

