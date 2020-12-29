Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders have bought a total of 25,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

