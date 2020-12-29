Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $115.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Entergy stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.51. 9,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

