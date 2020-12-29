Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.11

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and traded as low as $48.50. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

EGHSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

