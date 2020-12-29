Endor Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73.97 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $14.93 million and $73.97 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00383931 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002303 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.27 or 0.01450665 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, BitForex, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

