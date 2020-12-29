Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post sales of $135.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.03 million. Endava posted sales of $110.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $550.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $553.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $672.51 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $684.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Endava by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.62. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,237. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 251.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.