Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.