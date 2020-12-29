Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Lincoln National alerts:

72.9% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lincoln National and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 0 7 4 0 2.36 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln National currently has a consensus price target of $44.27, suggesting a potential downside of 11.26%. Given Lincoln National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln National has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lincoln National and Emergent Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $17.26 billion 0.56 $886.00 million $8.70 5.73 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.03 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 4.28% 5.09% 0.30% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

Summary

Lincoln National beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.