Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 9.5%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.65. 244,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 273,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Emerald by 21.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emerald by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Emerald by 2,751.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

