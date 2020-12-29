EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of EME traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,233. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after buying an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 553.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

