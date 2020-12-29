Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Ellaism has a market cap of $478,059.66 and approximately $161.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.98 or 0.02694561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020998 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,247,559 coins and its circulating supply is 40,196,228 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

