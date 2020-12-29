Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0018

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,121.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 213.5% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00503212 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029996 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010380 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.