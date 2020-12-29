Electra (ECA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,569.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Electra has a market capitalization of $720,273.17 and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,598,313,199 coins and its circulating supply is 28,731,156,646 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

