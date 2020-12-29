Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.52 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00005681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004817 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001839 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001184 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.