EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 32,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 240,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.57%.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

