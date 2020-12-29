EDUCare Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,290.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $194,290.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00289080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.23 or 0.02141254 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a token. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

