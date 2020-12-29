Edgeless Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $381,061.08 and approximately $191.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00298783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.04 or 0.02138375 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

