Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (LON:EDGH) Insider Robin Goodfellow Purchases 10,000 Shares

Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow bought 10,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 17,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ has a 1 year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

