EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.60

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 379818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 37.13. The firm has a market cap of C$202.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,427.26.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

