Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.88 ($0.29). 150,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 736,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.29).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) Company Profile (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.