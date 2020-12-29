Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

DOCRF opened at $2.00 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

